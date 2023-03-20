Google Chrome will let you disable all extensions on websites with just one click

Google is providing an update for Chrome in its “Canary” version, used for testing new features before its launch in the browser. now it’s possible disable all extensions installed in the browser with just one click. The function is available starting from version 113.0.5664.0. As discovered by user @Leopeva64 from Twitter on Sunday (19), Chrome now has a new menu that has a “switch” button that allows you to disable all extensions simultaneously. See the screenshot below:

Block all extensions on a specific webpage will not affect other sites you visit, so the configuration is only stored for the page where the extensions were disabled. The process directly in the extensions menu identified by the puzzle piece icon in the top bar of Chrome Canary. - Advertisement - This feature will be useful in cases where a website requires you to disable certain extensions — such as ad blockers, pop-ups or features with compatibility issues — that may be important when accessing other web pages. The user will not need to unlock the tools after completing the navigation.

To try out the new extensions menu, you need to enable the experiment by activating a flag in Chrome’s advanced settings. Follow the steps: Enter the term “chrome://flags/#extensions-menu-access-control” (without quotes) in the Google Chrome Canary address bar;

Click on “Default” and switch to “Enabled”;

Restart the browser. The new menu still needs refinements in its layout, but it is working correctly in the Canary version. It’s possible that Google will make the new feature available to all users in a stable channel update soon. Another change that could come to the browser is simplified monitoring of RAM usage.