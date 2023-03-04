Google Chrome will have a new function to know how much memory each tab consumes

The Google team is developing a new option for the user to have control over the resources consumed by the web browser.

Following the same line as the functions to save memory and energy, this new option will give you information on the consumption of each tab.

Chrome will tell you how much memory each tab consumes without having to open the task manager

Last year, the Google team introduced a new feature for Chrome that allows you to customize its dynamics so that it does not consume so many resources. Power and memory saving features that can be activated from the web browser settings.

For example, if you activate the “Memory saving” function, the browser should use up to 30% less RAM. And of course, if you activate the “Energy saving”, it consumes less battery. However, you should be aware that it may limit your browser experience, for example by reducing visual effects or disabling background functionality.

Even so, they are options to take into account when you want to save resources on your team. And there are still more. As mentioned in AP, the Google team is developing a new option that will inform users of the memory usage for each open tab. In that case, it will be as simple as hovering over the tab to see this information.

We can see an example of this dynamic in the screenshot shared by a user in Twitter. It is about that informative card that we see in each tab, which shows a preview along with the title of the page and name of the web. And when this new option is implemented we will find a message like “this tab is using 100 MB of memory”.

An option that will save you having to open the Google Chrome task manager to see how many resources each open tab is consuming. This is just a feature in development at the moment, so it will be a while before we see it in one of the stable versions of Chrome.