Google Chrome will allow you to close your tabs much faster

A Twitter member revealed that Google is about to offer a new mouse shortcut to close tabs even faster.

A Twitter user’s sharp eye discovered a new entry in Chromium’s new features. This indicates that Google is about to offer a new way to close tabs in Chrome that will save you a lot of time, especially if you have several dozen pages open in your browser. If you are often on your computer, and in the browser, you probably know a lot of keyboard shortcutsor the most important ones at least.

It looks like Chrome will soon let you close tabs with a double click:https://t.co/QFfhuEMMEW ‘Add “Double Click Close Tab” flag’. A few months ago Microsoft added this same option in Edge:https://t.co/kIgnTy02us —Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) February 19, 2023

These quickly turn out to be essential if your sessions include many tabs. Sometimes, however, the keyboard is not the fastest way to accomplish an action. For example, in Chrome, to navigate to the first tab of a browser window, you can type the shortcut Ctrl+1 to Ctrl+8 (Cmd+1 to Cmd+8 on Mac) to navigate from tab 1 to 8 , and Ctrl + 9, to display the contents of the last tab. But how do you access the 26th tab if, like many Internet users, you tend to open too many pages? In this case, the use of the mouse is essential. to select the targeted page.

Google Chrome will allow double-click to close a tab

According to Leopeva64, who made this discovery in Gerrit, a code review software used by Google teams, Chrome will soon offer us the possibility of closing a site by double-clicking on the corresponding tab. A gesture that will have the same effect as clicking the middle mouse button or type Ctrl + W (Cmd + W on Mac). This feature, admittedly uncommon on most browsers, is “borrowed” from Microsoft Edge, which has been offering it for eight months now.

If you don’t want to wait for this feature to be implemented, be aware that Double Click Closes Tab is an extension for Chrome that not only allows you to double-click to close a tab, but also to customize all mouse shortcuts.

Source : Android Police