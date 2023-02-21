5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsAppsGoogle Chrome will allow you to close your tabs much faster

Google Chrome will allow you to close your tabs much faster

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
google chrome will allow you to close your tabs much.jpg
google chrome will allow you to close your tabs much.jpg
- Advertisement -

A Twitter member revealed that Google is about to offer a new mouse shortcut to close tabs even faster.

Google Chrome open on a laptop / Credit: 123rf

- Advertisement -

A Twitter user’s sharp eye discovered a new entry in Chromium’s new features. This indicates that Google is about to offer a new way to close tabs in Chrome that will save you a lot of time, especially if you have several dozen pages open in your browser. If you are often on your computer, and in the browser, you probably know a lot of keyboard shortcutsor the most important ones at least.

These quickly turn out to be essential if your sessions include many tabs. Sometimes, however, the keyboard is not the fastest way to accomplish an action. For example, in Chrome, to navigate to the first tab of a browser window, you can type the shortcut Ctrl+1 to Ctrl+8 (Cmd+1 to Cmd+8 on Mac) to navigate from tab 1 to 8 , and Ctrl + 9, to display the contents of the last tab. But how do you access the 26th tab if, like many Internet users, you tend to open too many pages? In this case, the use of the mouse is essential. to select the targeted page.

Google Chrome will allow double-click to close a tab

According to Leopeva64, who made this discovery in Gerrit, a code review software used by Google teams, Chrome will soon offer us the possibility of closing a site by double-clicking on the corresponding tab. A gesture that will have the same effect as clicking the middle mouse button or type Ctrl + W (Cmd + W on Mac). This feature, admittedly uncommon on most browsers, is “borrowed” from Microsoft Edge, which has been offering it for eight months now.

If you don’t want to wait for this feature to be implemented, be aware that Double Click Closes Tab is an extension for Chrome that not only allows you to double-click to close a tab, but also to customize all mouse shortcuts.

- Advertisement -

Source : Android Police

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Mexico seeks to restore Colorado River’s flow

LOS ALGODONES, Mexico —  When the Colorado River reaches the U.S.-Mexico border, it pushes...
Tech News

Amazon’s Zoox robotaxi drives on public roads in California for the first time

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.