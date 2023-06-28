Google Chrome will allow users to share passwords, good or bad idea?

- Advertisement -

A Twitter member shared a video capture showing us Chrome’s new password manager interface. We see that the Mountain View firm plans to let us share our identifiers with a single click.

Prolific leaker Leopeva64 shared a screenshot on Twitter that reveals Google’s plans for the Chrome browser. If we are to believe the file shared on the networks, the company is testing a new sharing functionality in the password manager.

Google is constantly making improvements to one of its flagship products, Chrome. Less than a week ago, the browser gained the possibility of making screenshots in private modeand in December 2022, it made itself compatible with passkeys, the biometric technology intended to replace traditional identifiers. Is that why Google pays particular attention to the password manager interface?

Chrome will offer password sharing from a dedicated manager

In Chrome’s password manager page, Leopova64 noticed the appearance of a new “Share” button, at the very bottom right of the editing window. This one is apparently not active, but there is no doubt about its usefulness. According Android Headlinesthis feature has been in the works for over a year, and the company is probably in the process ofassess “privacy risks” that are associated with it.

We dare not imagine what would happen if cybercriminals managed, by one means or another, to get your hands on shared passwords from chrome. Google’s browser is the most used in the world, with more than 66% market share. This leadership position makes its users easy targets for cybercriminals of all stripes. That’s good for them, Chrome is by far the Internet browser with the most security flaws.