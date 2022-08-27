Google Chrome will allow biometric authentication on PC

- Advertisement -

systems are already a reality in a large number of devices. Gone are the days when they were the exclusive patrimony of high security installations and systems, as well as the cinema, undoubtedly responsible, at least in part, for the fact that this type of security system began to become popular long before that the devices of our day to day began to have them.

Today it is already becoming difficult to find smartphones that do not the user to identify themselves with their fingerprint or through facial analysis through the camera. Interestingly, some computers also began to incorporate biometric authentication systems many years ago, but they were only a small minority, and it was not until much later thatthey have finally started to become popular.

This has logically led to the use of biometric authentication systems are much more common in smartphone applications than in PC software, something that, in turn, makes users less interested… in short, a whiting that bites its own tail. And that, of course, means that when we go from the smartphone to the PC, we have to go back to using PIN codes, passwords and others, in operations that on the mobile only require us to put our finger on the sensor or dedicate our smile to the camera.

chrome will allow biometric authentication on PC" >

A clear example of this, and which in my case is quite common, is that of wanting to recover a password saved in Google Chrome. But, and this is the good news, as we can read in Chrome Unboxed, this is about to change, since Google Chrome is preparing to allow the use of biometric authentication to access saved passwords. A method that would be an alternative to the current protection, which uses the PIN configured in Windows. Additionally, the biometric identification will also allow you to activate the data auto-completion, another very practical function.

There are no clues, at least for now, when this feature will not only reach the stable version of Google Chrome, and potentially also the rest of Chromium derivatives, since at the moment it is only found in the Chromium Gerrit repository and, in addition, its default mode is disabled, so those users who wish to test the function must activate the flag #biometric-authentication-for-filling