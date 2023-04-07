Google Chrome, WebGPU coming soon: revolution for gaming and AI via browser

WebGPU is coming to Google Chrome, a new API that will allow the web browser to access the resources of the graphics chip of your device in a wider way than previously seen, with important implications for browser gaming and AI applications. WebGPU will be available with Chrome 113, which is expected to be released in approximately three weeks, on Windows (only on systems that support Direct3D 12), macOS and Chrome OS (only on systems that support Vulkan).

According to Google, WebGPU allows developers to achieve the same graphical results with much less code; the developers even go so far as to claim that in AI/machine learning models, performance triples, nothing less. As far as gaming is concerned, you can get an idea of ​​its potential by heading to THIS Babylon.js tech demo with an already WebGPU-enabled version of Chrome (Chrome or Edge Canary or Beta are OK).