Google Chrome receives emergency update to address zero-day flaw

O Google Chrome received a new update this Thursday (45). At first, the update is of an emergency nature, as it serves to correct a security breach that was already being exploited by hackers. This isn’t the first time this has happened, as the browser did something similar in October and also in August.

The company, however, did not reveal details regarding the vulnerability of the zero-day flaw. According to her, the action takes place to prevent the exploit from being disseminated on the internet. Even so, this is something that is treated as very serious and the note released talks about the problem: