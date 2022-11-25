Google Chrome receives emergency update to address zero-day flaw

O Google Chrome received a new update this Thursday (45). At first, the update is of an emergency nature, as it serves to correct a security breach that was already being exploited by hackers. This isn’t the first time this has happened, as the browser did something similar in October and also in August.
The company, however, did not reveal details regarding the vulnerability of the zero-day flaw. According to her, the action takes place to prevent the exploit from being disseminated on the internet. Even so, this is something that is treated as very serious and the note released talks about the problem:
Google is aware that there is an exploit for CVE-2022-4135 out there.
Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until the majority of users are updated with a fix. We’ll also keep the restrictions in place if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on but haven’t fixed yet.
The breach was discovered by a professional from the Google Threat Analysis🇧🇷 Clement Lecigne🇧🇷 To resolve the situation, it is recommended to update Chrome to version 107.0.5304.121/122 (Windows) or 107.0.5304.122 (Linux/Mac). In 2021, the company’s browser also experienced similar problems.
To perform the update, the user must enter the browser settings and access the “About Google Chrome🇧🇷 From there, the browser will take care of everything else automatically and finally, just click on restart to finish the action.