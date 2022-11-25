Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftGoogle Chrome receives emergency update to address zero-day flaw

Google Chrome receives emergency update to address zero-day flaw

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Chrome will adopt extension engine that can
1664842177 chrome will adopt extension engine that can break ad blockers.jpeg
- Advertisement -

O Google Chrome received a new update this Thursday (45). At first, the update is of an emergency nature, as it serves to correct a security breach that was already being exploited by hackers. This isn’t the first time this has happened, as the browser did something similar in October and also in August.

The company, however, did not reveal details regarding the vulnerability of the zero-day flaw. According to her, the action takes place to prevent the exploit from being disseminated on the internet. Even so, this is something that is treated as very serious and the note released talks about the problem:

Google is aware that there is an exploit for CVE-2022-4135 out there.

Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until the majority of users are updated with a fix. We’ll also keep the restrictions in place if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on but haven’t fixed yet.

The breach was discovered by a professional from the Google Threat Analysis🇧🇷 Clement Lecigne🇧🇷 To resolve the situation, it is recommended to update Chrome to version 107.0.5304.121/122 (Windows) or 107.0.5304.122 (Linux/Mac). In 2021, the company’s browser also experienced similar problems.

- Advertisement -

To perform the update, the user must enter the browser settings and access the “About Google Chrome🇧🇷 From there, the browser will take care of everything else automatically and finally, just click on restart to finish the action.


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

FIFINE K669B microphone, the best I’ve found, and for a price of less than 40 euros

Every day we record podcasts and videos, it's something that we already carry inside,...
Apple

Apple: iPhone 14 Pro will be rare in 2023, the exodus continues at the Zhengzhou factory

Following violent protests that erupted at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, Apple's largest factory,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.