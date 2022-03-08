Google Chrome puts the arrow on Mac: version 99 is faster than Safari

Google defines it “a new speed milestone for Chrome“. Important words, especially considering that the history of your web browser is obviously closely linked to speed. But beating Apple on its machines is always a difficult undertaking: the success of Cupertino’s products does not only have to do with design and charm, but obviously also with the great optimization work that is possible when hardware and software are developed by the same company.

Chrome which is currently the most popular browser in the world, apparently with its version 99 it beats Safari at home . Google indeed reported that the M99 version did register on Speedometer – the tool developed by Apple itself to measure the responsiveness of browsers on macOS – the highest score ever , 300 thus bypassing Safari, which stops around 277-279.

45% FASTER SINCE THE M1’S

The secret lies in the possibility of exploiting the potential of the new M1 chips: the test was in fact performed on a new 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with M1 Max. Since the native version for m1 of Chrome was released, at the end of 2020 , the optimization work has made it possible to increase performance by making the browser 43% faster over 17 months.

Version 99 of Chrome, in particular, enables a build optimization technique (ThinLTO) that integrates the speed-critical parts of the code base even when spanning multiple files or libraries. And thus allows Chrome, today, to be – according to Google – 7% faster than Safari, which becomes 15% limited to graphics performance.

The post on the Chromium blog signed by Max Christoff, Senior Director Chrome Engineering, concludes with some considerations on the value of the benchmarks and on Google’s desire to continue improving the performance of its browser: