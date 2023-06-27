Google Chrome: play the Dinosaur game even with internet and use more characters

- Advertisement -

Who has used or uses the Google Chrome as a browser, you’ve probably come across the screen where the dinosaur appears when the internet connection drops. Well, something that not everyone knows is that it is possible to play the infinite running game with “dino” even when you’re online. By default, the game can be accessed by pressing the space bar or touching the screen, if you are using your cell phone. It was created with the purpose of distracting users until the internet came back. But anyone who wants to pass the time or try to break their records can access the game at any time.

To do this, just open your browser normally, type “chrome://dino” and press “Enter”. This way, a new page will be loaded with the game and so, just start by pressing the spacebar or touching the screen. From that, just play as you usually do when you don’t have connection to Internet. - Advertisement - The controls, in turn, are quite simple: the up arrow jumps and the down arrow makes the character crouch. In addition, the game can also be played in the incognito tab and according to the next Chrome updates, you will be able to take a print of the records obtained.

Cheats: Make Dinosaur Invincible

If you found the tip too simple, know that you can play a little more with the game. For example, it is possible to make the dinosaur invincible, making it run without worrying about hitting any obstacles. If you want to do this, follow these steps: 109 deals on Google Play: download these free and discounted apps while they last With the game open, click the left mouse button and click “Inspect” In the screen that opened on the right side of the screen, click on the “Console” tab Put this code, without quotes: “Runner.prototype.gameOver = function (){}“ Hit “Enter” Just refresh the page and everything is back to normal.

Play with Sonic and other characters





Another possibility that the user has is to change the Dino for another character. In this case, let’s replace the dinosaur with Sonic: - Advertisement - open this image ​Right-click again and “Inspect” In the “Elements” tab, look for the section “offline-resources-2x“ After “src=“, click on the link and change to the one in the image Press “enter“, after F12 and start the game Okay, now you can play with Sonic and just like the previous tip, just refresh the page to get back to normal. In addition, it is possible to play with Naruto, Batman and even Mario, but you may find more characters if you search the internet. Finally, check out what’s new in the update to Picture-in-Picture mode in the browser on Google Meet.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

