5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftGoogle Chrome offers feature to reduce RAM and battery consumption

Google Chrome offers feature to reduce RAM and battery consumption

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Google Chrome offers feature to reduce RAM and battery consumption
1676866525 google chrome offers feature to reduce ram and battery consumption.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Google Chrome has started releasing a new feature to improve your browser experience. The tool allows the browser to consume less RAM and save your PC’s battery.

The novelties have been tested starting with version 108 of the program. They seek to serve mainly users with less powerful machines, who struggle to run software with a more limited amount of memory.

Images: Reproduction / 9to5Google

The features can be found in Chrome settings, with the names of “Memory Saver” and “Power Saver”, are enableable at any time. In the latter, you can still choose an option that can activate the alternative if the battery reaches 20%.

- Advertisement -

In the first, the browser displays a message that, after an inactive tab, an amount of MB has been released for other tasks – something that can be modified at any time in the settings.

The launch of the feature arrives with version 110 of Chrome for Windows, Mac and Chromebooks. If it is not yet active for you, you can use the following flags:

  • chrome://flags/#battery-saver-mode-available
  • chrome://flags/#high-efficiency-mode-available

Google is still working on inserting annotations into the popup of the password manager, but for now the initiative is in Beta and Canary versions only.

So, did you like the new tool that started to arrive for Google Chrome? Don’t forget to leave your comment with us.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.