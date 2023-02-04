Google Chrome may receive more functions for Picture-in-Picture mode soon

THE Google Chrome wants to bring some improvements to the mode Picture-in-Picture from the browser. The information comes from the portal “9to5google” which obtained the details through the API document of this browser feature. This way, the user can have access to more functions when he chooses to view a video in a smaller window, in the corner of the screen. In general, options for PiP mode include pausing or playing content, as well as returning to the tab or closing the mode. Therefore, the navigation application in the web version will bring other functionalities that can help in the reproduction of media without taking up all the screen space.

In practice, more custom buttons should be added to the little window, in addition to more tools to control video playback in Google Chrome. Thus, if the site chooses to do so, the Picture-in-Picture mode must even have shortcuts to give like or dislike. The same should happen for subtitles, which can be removed or activated. In addition, other options arise in the case of video call applications, options include the possibility of sending messages, raising your hand to be able to speak or mute another user.





Another use for the PiP mode is to use it as a tool for the technique of pomodoro. The new tools are being tested with version 111 of Chrome and there is still no date for them to be officially distributed by Google. Still about the browser, see how to update it and how to import or export your bookmarks.