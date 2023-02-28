Google Chrome May Incorporate Popular Microsoft Edge Feature

Google Chrome may be working on a Microsoft Edge-like feature that allows the user to quickly close tabs by double-clicking on the page that will be closed. This function replaces the “X” button, considerably increasing the usable area that can be touched to perform a certain task.

This feature has been available for a long time in Edge, but should only come to Chrome in future updates with initial availability in the beta version of the browser. The developer has not confirmed whether it is really working on this tool, but rumors shared by reliable sources suggest that it is.