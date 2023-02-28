5G News
By Abraham
Google Chrome May Incorporate Popular Microsoft Edge Feature
Google Chrome may be working on a Microsoft Edge-like feature that allows the user to quickly close tabs by double-clicking on the page that will be closed. This function replaces the “X” button, considerably increasing the usable area that can be touched to perform a certain task.

This feature has been available for a long time in Edge, but should only come to Chrome in future updates with initial availability in the beta version of the browser. The developer has not confirmed whether it is really working on this tool, but rumors shared by reliable sources suggest that it is.

For now, there is still no prediction of when users of the Canary version will receive the news, so you need to be aware of the constant updates of the browser. Users who don’t want to wait can download Microsoft Edge for free (click here) and activate the double-click tool in the program’s settings.

Here’s how to activate in Edge:

  1. Click the three-dot preview button located in the right corner of the Edge.
  2. Click Settings.
  3. Click Appearance.
  4. Scroll to the bottom until you see “Customize Browser”.
  5. Enable/disable the ‘Use double-click to close browser tabs’ toggle.

Featured badges for trusted Chrome plugins

Double-click closing tabs in Edge. (Image: Printscreen).
Do you prefer Google Chrome or do you use another browser on your phone and PC? Tell us, comment!

