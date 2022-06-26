Google Chrome, many full-bodied news coming to iPhone and iPad

Those who use Google Chrome for Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Linux, or Android may be aware of a feature called Enhanced Safe Browsing, in Italian Advanced Protection. Basically, the web browser shares the URLs visited by the user with a Google server to check for threats and hacker attacks. This is one more tool to navigate safely, which is coming soon even on Apple’s mobile devices – basically iPhone and iPad.
Google announced it in the past few hours, but it is not perfectly clear when it will arrive. The fact is that the post on the official blog speaks generically of the “next version of Chrome”, but just a few hours before the update to Chrome 103 was published on the App Store. The official changelog does not report it, so we assume that we will have to wait Chrome 104, but we’re not entirely sure. Unfortunately on our devices Chrome 103 hasn’t arrived yet, but it’s not a very good indicator either – Google may be resorting to server-side activation. The ideal solution is to bring you both the official changelog of version 103 as published on the App Store and everything else that has been announced on the official blog (you can find it by following the SOURCE link) together with Advanced Protection.
Thank you for choosing Chrome. This version includes:
- Manage camera and microphone permissions for specific sites using their icons in the address bar.
- You can now download and add iCalendar (iCal) files to your calendar.
- Chrome will remove duplicate New Tab page tabs in the background.
- Performance and stability improvements.
In addition to Advanced Protection, Google said they are on the way:
- Autocomplete passwords for third-party apps. The browser’s built-in password manager can now be set as an iOS Autocomplete provider.
- New screen which appears when the user has not used the browser for some time. Google says it will make it easy to find new content, or easily revisit the sites you visit most frequently, or even access recently opened tabs. It’s an absolute novelty, which Google says will also arrive on Android; in fact, the A / B tests are already underway on the Robottino platform.
- Chrome Actions. Basically you can type in the search box commands or actions, such as “set Chrome as default browser” or “delete browsing history” or “open a new tab in disguise” and so on, which are recognized and executed from the browser. The feature is already available on other platforms, such as Android.
- Faster site translation. A new machine learning algorithm performed locally on the device detects the language in which the pages are written more quickly and consequently applies the translation of the page, if the user wishes.
Some US outlets report that the blog also announced a restyling of the overflow menu (the one of the three dots located at the bottom right), but at the moment all references to it have disappeared. We report for completeness but at this point it is even less clear what happened. Apparently the menu will be organized into various sections, including a horizontally scrolling carousel with colored icons with links to the most important and frequently recalled sections, such as favorites, history and password manager.
Immediately below, there are the commands Reload, New tab and New incognito tab; underneath still “everything else”, we say. Google explains that it made these changes based on user feedback and trying to develop a menu that offered a more rational way to access content, able to prioritize the ones used most frequently.