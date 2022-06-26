Google Chrome, many full-bodied news coming to iPhone and iPad

Those who use Google Chrome for Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Linux, or Android may be aware of a feature called Enhanced Safe Browsing, in Italian Advanced Protection. Basically, the web browser shares the URLs visited by the user with a Google server to check for threats and hacker attacks. This is one more tool to navigate safely, which is coming soon even on Apple’s mobile devices – basically iPhone and iPad.

Google announced it in the past few hours, but it is not perfectly clear when it will arrive. The fact is that the post on the official blog speaks generically of the “next version of Chrome”, but just a few hours before the update to Chrome 103 was published on the App Store. The official changelog does not report it, so we assume that we will have to wait Chrome 104, but we’re not entirely sure. Unfortunately on our devices Chrome 103 hasn’t arrived yet, but it’s not a very good indicator either – Google may be resorting to server-side activation. The ideal solution is to bring you both the official changelog of version 103 as published on the App Store and everything else that has been announced on the official blog (you can find it by following the SOURCE link) together with Advanced Protection.