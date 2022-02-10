Google Chrome, improved multitasking on leaflets, tablets and Chrome OS

Google spoke on the blog dedicated to Android developers explaining the work done on the version of Chrome for large devices to bring it closer to the desktop version in terms of productivity. The attention of the Big G developers has turned to the browser version for Chrome OS, foldable tablets and smartphones, a frontier on which Google has recently focused with Android 12L, already in its second beta.

To meet these [nuove] needs, the team decided to invest in features that encouraged multitasking. Although the team also developed them for phones, in particular they wanted to focus on implementing these innovations where they would be used the most, i.e. on wide-screen devices such as tablets and foldables.

Taking advantage of the features of Android 12L, the designers have developed a couple of solutions to work better on more than one Chrome tab at the same time. In the evaluations they entered usability, the offer of competitors on this kind of products e the limitations in terms of RAM to ensure that the various open windows do not end up saturating the memory available to the user, affecting the user experience.

The developers have deduced that up to five Chrome tabs can be used comfortably on devices with a large screen, so the browser app, after being updated, presents the New Window item in the menu. […] The fact that this possibility enjoys greater visibility has increased the use of multitasking by 18 times.

Google’s explanation of the new features reserved for Chrome for the devices of the future continues with a statistic: after making multitasking more efficient, users ended up by use it in 42% of occasions more on folding tablets and smartphones compared to traditional smartphones.

The statistics show that this change has been successful among users, and that it was worth the investment to improve the Chrome user experience with very large display devices.

In short, Google is happy for the small but important change introduced on Chrome much to mention the positive reviews that appeared on the Play Store after the update. “The team has other ideas in the pipeline to further improve the Chrome experience on large screens to help users be more productive. “concluded Google.