Google: Chrome for Windows will lose this security feature

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
Google announces that Chrome for Windows will soon no longer benefit from the browser’s built-in Computer Cleanup feature.

google chrome icon
Credit: 123rf

Google has announced on his blog only from Chrome version 111 for Windows, the Chrome Cleanup Tool will no longer be integrated into the company’s browser. The latter verifies, on request, the presence of suspicious or unwanted programs, which in less severe cases slow down your system and display advertisements. If it discovers malware or other adware, it informs you and offers to eradicate the offending software.

According to Google, Chrome Cleanup Tool launched in 2015 performed over 80 million cleanups, helping to pave the way for a cleaner and safer web”. Currently, to access this feature, simply click on the three dots on the far right of Chrome’s address bar, then click ” Settings → Reset and Clean → Clean Computer → Detect Malware then click Search.

Google is ending Chrome’s Computer Cleanup feature on Windows

The reasons behind the abandonment of this tool are multiple. The number of complaints received by the company’s engineers regarding “unwanted software” (UwS in Google’s jargon) has dropped significantly. They only represent 3% of the reports sent. This figure is also reflected in the amount of malware detected by Chrome. According to the company’s blog, “last month, only 0.06% of Chrome Cleanup Tool scans performed by users detected known UwS”.

To read – Google Chrome will allow you to close your tabs much faster

Bitcoin Mining: Economy and Environment

Google Safe Browsing, the built-in safe browsing program in Chrome that warns users when they attempt to browse to a dangerous website or download dangerous files works well. So much so that combining this feature with frequently updated antivirus renders Chrome’s cleanup tool useless. Moreover, hacker techniques evolve, they too. Google therefore suggests that Internet users activate enhanced security protection by going to chrome://settings/security.

