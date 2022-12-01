Google Chrome for iOS now lets you open external links in incognito mode

Google released last Wednesday (30) an update for Chrome on iOS. The new version of the browser brings improvements to private browsing, ensuring that users have the option to open third-party app links in an incognito tab🇧🇷 The new setting will appear in the privacy and security section of Chrome 108 for iPhone. By enabling the option “Ask to open links from other apps in incognito”, a message will appear on the screen whenever you open links from third-party apps, asking if you want to open the website in an incognito tab.

The message states that when opening the external link in incognito mode, other people using the same device will not be able to see the activities, but the saved downloads and favorites will remain stored after closing the tab. In addition, the websites you visit and your internet service provider may still have access to your browsing data. - Advertisement - Google Chrome, when chosen as the mobile phone’s default browser, quickly accesses links among the other common tabs open in the application, causing sites and cookies to remain stored on the device. Now, with the ability to open external links directly in a new incognito tab, users will have more privacy.

To activate the new feature, follow the path in Google Chrome for iOS: Settings > Privacy & Security > Ask to open links from other apps in Incognito🇧🇷 If the option is not yet available for your device, you can use Google Experiments to enable it via the link: chrome://flags/#3p-intents-in-incognito According to Google’s release notes, the Chrome for iOS version 108 also adds performance improvements and application stability. Also, users should note that sites with credentials stored in the Password Manager will have their icons displayed on the side, making it easier to search for an address.





The new function is not yet available for Android, but Google recently started to block incognito tabs in its own operating system, ensuring more privacy for those who share their devices with others. - Advertisement - What do you think of the new Chrome for iOS update? Comment!



