Google Chrome for iOS gets new AI functions and image search through the camera

- Advertisement -

Google Chrome is getting an update to its iOS version. As announced by the company this Tuesday (20), the application will have four new features that aim to improve the browsing experience, in addition to facilitating user tasks with the integration of other services from the search giant.

Searching for images with the camera

Available for several years on iOS, Google Lens lets users perform searches by pressing and holding an image on a web page, allowing them to find the same photo in different sizes or similar subjects. Now the company is adding image search using the iPhone’s own camera. This means that by tapping the Lens button on the Google Chrome home page, users will be able to capture an image of an object, food, plant or animal that is in front of them to perform a web search. It will also be possible to search for images already stored in the iPhone and iPad camera roll.

- Advertisement -

Based on artificial intelligence, Google Lens is an indispensable resource for many users, as it allows them to search for items that cannot always be described with words, such as a piece of clothing or an exotic plant. Recently, the tool gained the ability to detect skin problems. New from Elgato to manage elements of live broadcasts and more

New Google Maps Thumbnail

With the new version, users won’t have to leave their browser to search for a location found on a web page. The app will use artificial intelligence to detect addresses and allow you to search in a miniature version of Google Maps built right into Chrome. Just press and hold on the address text. Check out:

Translation of text fragments

One of the most convenient features of Google Chrome for PC is the ability to translate a text fragment by selecting it, then left-clicking on it and choosing the “Translate selection into Portuguese” option. You can now also perform a similar process on the iOS app.

Just press and hold to select a word or phrase on a webpage and tap “Google Translate”. A big tech translation service pop-up will appear at the bottom of the screen with the word or phrase translated into your preferred language. - Advertisement -

Create events for Calendar

For those who can’t do without the Google ecosystem on their iPhone or iPad, it will be possible to create Calendar events without having to leave Chrome. Just press and select a date detected on a web page, then tap “Add to Google Calendar”.

(Illustration: Google) - Advertisement -

The update should start rolling out to all users soon. Those who have Google Chrome installed on their PC will also get big news soon, like a new desktop reading mode, controls for inactive tabs and more. What do you think of the new features in Chrome for iOS? Comment below! POCO UI, a new layer for Android based on MIUI, will arrive at the end of the year

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

