Google Chrome for desktop gets Material You-style color themes

By Abraham
Google Chrome for desktop gets Material You-style color themes
The Canary version, intended for developer testing, latest Google Chrome includes a feature that automatically chooses a color scheme for the browser based on the wallpaper displayed when a new tab is opened.

According to The Verge, the feature was first discovered by a user on Reddit, and you can see that when you change the tab wallpaper, the color scheme of the address bar and browser interface also changes.


It is worth remembering that, until then, it was only possible to manually change Chrome’s color scheme to one of the user’s choice, but this new tool promises to further simplify the browser customization process.

Google explained that the feature “allows you to set the theme color based on the color of the background image when the background image is changed in the new tab page” and is available on Mac, Windows and Linux, ChromeOS and Google’s Fuchsia.

The feature is very similar to Android’s Material You, which adjusts the color scheme based on what it detects in the home screen wallpaper. This tool debuted in android 12 and has been expanded in the update of the Android 13🇧🇷

The novelty is not enabled by default, but comes in version 110 Canary of Chrome🇧🇷 Interested parties have to use the “chrome://flags/#customize-chrome-color-extraction” flag and click the pen icon in the lower right corner to change the wallpaper.

Ultimately, there’s no word on whether or when the feature will see a wider release, but as it’s currently an optional feature in the Canary version of Chrome, we don’t expect it to get a widespread release for at least a few months.

