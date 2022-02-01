Search here...
Google Chrome for Android will prevent you from closing all open tabs by mistake

By: Brian Adam

If you are one of those who open many tabs in the browser, this novelty of Google Chrome interests you. Coming soon, it will ask you for confirmation before closing all open tabs, something that is already active in the Canary version of the browser.

Soon, it will be quite difficult close all open tabs by mistakeBefore that you will see a confirmation window asking if you want to close all tabs and potentially lose all unsaved data.

Don’t miss out on QNAP’s free eBook for data storage

Confirm to close

In Google Chrome you can open countless tabs and manage them by touching the button on the top bar. From the tab preview menu, you can close all tabs at a stroke, without having to go one by one.

In the current version of Google Chrome, when you use that option, all your tabs disappear without any confirmation, which can be catastrophic. It is true that you still have a second chance to recover them by pressing Undo at the bottom for a few seconds, but in the future it will be even more difficult.

To close

Starting with Google Chrome Canary, the browser will ask for confirmation before closing all open tabs, so it will be quite difficult for you to close them by mistake. If you decide to close them, there is still the option to undo the closing for a few seconds.

This setting is a named Chrome Flag #close-all-tabs-modal-dialog, although it seems that the default configuration will be activated. That is, you can still use the Chrome Flag to disable it, if you prefer it not to be there. Being in Chrome Canary, it is expected that reach the official version of Google Chrome In the next weeks.

