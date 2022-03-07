Google Chrome for Android already sports a new icon in its beta and other news

Google’s browser, Google Chrome, is available for Android devices in four flavors: Standard, Beta, Dev, and Canary. The beta version has already reached version 100 and, fortunately, this has not caused any apocalypse, as feared.

Instead, with Google Chrome Beta comes the subtle redesign of its icon that we met last month, as well as other news. Not everything is added: there are things that are leaving, such as the basic mode, which is no longer available.

new icon

The new icon is already there, although being beta, it is partially covered

If you can’t wait to see the new Google Chrome icon, you already have it in the beta of Google Chrome. Of course, being a beta version, the lower part of the icon is covered by the Beta text, but otherwise you can get an idea of ​​what the icon looks like and play the seven differences.

In this new icon the shades of color and the proportions change, as well as disappear the shadows. It is the complete evolution from the original logo of 2008, in 3D. Now, it’s totally flat.

Bye bye basic mode

As expected, starting with Google Chrome 100 no more base mode in the browser. This mode used Google servers to optimize the pages you visit and their images and content, so data usage was reduced by up to 60%.

In 2022, Google no longer sees reason for the existence of this basic mode, due to the growth in gigabytes included in data rates. As a consequence, it is not offered as an option during the initial browser setup and does not exist in the browser settings.

Confirmation when closing many tabs

If you have many tabs open in Google Chrome, from version 100 they will be a bit more secure against accidental closing, thanks to a warning that appears before closing all the tabs. Of course, the warning is not active from the factory, but it needs that you have activated the Chrome Flag before #close-all-tabs-modal-dialog .

Other news

As usual, each new Google Chrome update comes with additional news, many of them internal or focused on developers. For example, preparations continue to replace user agents with new ones. user agent client flagsthe reason why some web pages may have small problems identifying the browser after exceeding version 100.

Another change focused at the moment for developers is the better multi-screen support and several windows for web applications, with a new API that becomes stable in Google Chrome 100 Beta.

Via | AndroidPolice