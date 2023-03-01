Google Chrome even more efficient on Macs: up to 17h on MacBook Pro 13 M2

Google Chrome is even more efficient on Macs with Apple Silicon chips: the Mountain View developers have implemented a series of optimizations to the browser such that it is possible to achieve up to 17 hours of uninterrupted internet browsing (or 18 hours of YouTube video) on a 13” MacBook Pro with M2 chip; and by activating the Energy Saver mode you can add an extra half hour.
Unfortunately Google doesn’t specify what the results were with older versions of the browser, so we can’t precisely quantify how much things have improved. In any case, the tests were conducted with a open-source benchmark suite developed by Google itself, available on the official Chromium gerrit, so everyone can see the improvements on their system.
In any case, we have some more detailed information on the various most important optimizations:
- Iframe optimization. Chromium developers noticed that many iframes exist for only a handful of seconds, and so they tweaked memory compression and garbage collection heuristics for newly created iframes. This leads to less energy expended in reducing short-term memory usage, with no impact on long-term memory.
- Timer Optimization. JavaScript timers were created in the early days of the web, and while several APIs have been created over the years to achieve the same (or better) results more efficiently, they are still very popular, accounting for a significant portion of the energy consumed by a web page. So the developers changed the way they activate in Chrome so that the CPU wakes up from sleep less frequently. Similarly, they have found some opportunities to clear internal timers when they are no longer needed, again reducing CPU wakeups.
- Simplification of data structures. The developers identified data structures where there were frequent accesses with the same key and optimized how they were accessed.
- Elimination of unnecessary redraws. Browsing real sites with a bot, the developers have identified patterns of DOM (Document Object Model) changes that do not affect the pixels on the screen. So Chrome has been modified to detect them in advance and bypass unnecessary steps, including style, layout, color, rasterization and send to GPU. Similar optimizations have been made to the Chrome GUI.