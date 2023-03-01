Google Chrome even more efficient on Macs: up to 17h on MacBook Pro 13 M2

Google Chrome is even more efficient on Macs with Apple Silicon chips: the Mountain View developers have implemented a series of optimizations to the browser such that it is possible to achieve up to 17 hours of uninterrupted internet browsing (or 18 hours of YouTube video) on a 13” MacBook Pro with M2 chip; and by activating the Energy Saver mode you can add an extra half hour.

Unfortunately Google doesn’t specify what the results were with older versions of the browser, so we can’t precisely quantify how much things have improved. In any case, the tests were conducted with a open-source benchmark suite developed by Google itself, available on the official Chromium gerrit, so everyone can see the improvements on their system.

In any case, we have some more detailed information on the various most important optimizations: