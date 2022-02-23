Google Chrome ends its data savings: the basic mode will cease to exist in March

The basic mode of Google Chrome for Android, a function that was released in 2019 to ensure that users do not spend excessive data browsing the web, has an expiration date: Google will remove it from the browser once version number 100 is released. The update is scheduled for the end of March.

The mobile is very vulnerable to excess data since, with all the information that we end up downloading on the phone, the GB ends up going up like the kWh in the electricity bill. Google has been balancing some of its applications to achieve lower data spending; with special mention to Chrome, an app that tends to waste MBs. What did you do using the basic mode? Well, we are sorry to tell you that it is about to disappear.

The basic mode disappears due to the lower price of data rates

Despite the fact that the basic mode makes a lot of sense for the owners of a content mobile who, in addition, try to compress the cost of their rate as much as possible, the truth is that the operators have reduced the cost of the contracts and prepaid until, according to Google , an integrated data saving system is no longer needed.

As specified by Google on its Chrome support page, the company has programmed the deactivation of basic mode so that it disappears after the 100th version of the browser. Once updated, the aforementioned basic mode will no longer be accessible; neither from Google Chrome 100 nor in the previous versions.

Google alleges that the basic mode has ceased to make sense due to the growth in gigabytes of data rates and, also, thanks to the reduction in its cost. This is how the company highlights it:

“In recent years we have seen a decline in the cost of mobile data in many countries. And we’ve shipped many improvements to Chrome to further minimize data usage and improve web page loading.“.

Although the basic mode will disappear from Google Chrome, the company specifies that browser keeps saving mobile data on android; although not in such an active way since said saving is managed through the rendering engine and the loading of the different elements of the web.

Once Google Chrome number 100 comes into force, the basic mode will disappear from all versions: it is most likely that Google will disconnect the function from its servers. Let’s hope that those who use it now don’t end up missing it.

More information | Google

Via | AndroidPolice