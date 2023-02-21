Google Chrome: Closing tabs will be easier in the future

While using shortcuts is the best way to simplify your life with repetitive tasks like opening, closing and navigating between tabs, the change in development only affects those used to relying on mouse input.

Only yesterday we brought you an important novelty of Chrome in the desktop environment, which thanks to the latest update on Windows, Mac and Linux, is able to use less memory and improve efficiency, but after a few hours we discover that there is a ‘another change to come. We are talking about a small feature for many, but probably highly appreciated by those who work on a PC and need to manage many tabs open at the same time and don’t want to do it from the keyboard.

We are talking specifically aboutaction of closing a tab, which in Chrome can be done using the ctrl +W command with reference to the one active at that moment on the screen. In case we want to rely on the mouse it is necessary to center the X next to the name of the tab, a simple operation when we have few open, but complex if it occurs on a small monitor when the number of open tabs exceeds a certain limit. In that case, centering the X becomes an almost surgical operation, but a solution could be on the way.

Let’s find out via the Chrome feature tracker and player AndroidPolice @Leopeva64, there are plans to introduce double-clicking in Chromium Gerrit. This small change should allow tabs to be closed with a simple double click, thanks to which the accidental closing of other tabs should become just a memory. We don’t know the timing, however it shouldn’t be too long before we see it working in one of the next versions.

In the meantime, we point out that an extension is available that can be installed on both Chrome and Edge (at this link), which allows you to reopen closed tabs by choosing from various options, such as double-clicking the right mouse button and many other actions that can be modified pleasure, which goes well with the future change that Google intends to introduce.