Google Chrome changes with new forms of translation and searches

is adding a series of new features to its desktop version that will allow users to have more order in queries and access tools for the translation of texts on web pages.

Along with this, a direct access to bookmarks was added through the search bar, which allows accessing saved pages more quickly, since there are often extensive lists.

This update is done automatically, so the user will not need to do any additional process, but rather the version will be installed on the platform over the next few days.

What are the changes in Chrome

The first novelty is having a better organization of three key aspects of navigation: bookmarks, reading list and explorations.

These three options will be available in a panel that is displayed in the upper right part, there will be a list to choose each one. Over the markers or bookmarks will show all the pages previously saved under this label and each of the folders created.

The reading list includes those pages that have been saved, but have not yet been read. While the scans will display a history of recent searches, highlighting the pages that were accessed during a given query or navigation on a page, making it easier to go back.

The browser will allow you to translate a selected text within a web page. (Google Chrome)

Another novelty is the opportunity to choose a text within a page and translate just that phrase, paragraph or word without having to change the language of the entire site. To use it, all you have to do is select the content, right-click and in the options menu the box will appear to translate to the language that is configured as default in the system.

Finally, the third addition is a shortcut to go to bookmarks from the search bar. Chrome I had already added this option for other options like viewing history, but now users will have the opportunity to type ‘@bookmarks’ to display all saved bookmarks as search results.

Chrome activates energy saving mode

The browser has already enabled two modes: one for energy saving and the other for memory, which will help improve the resource consumption of computers, since this platform usually demands a lot in these two sections.

With the Memory Saving the system will free space to give it to the tabs that are active and to other applications.

In the case of energy saving, it will only be activated at two times: when the device has less than 20% of the battery or when it is connected to the charger.

To enable both functions, follow these steps:

– Enter the configuration menu by clicking on the three dots at the top right of the browser.

– Gonna Setting where an additional tab will open in the browser.

– Users will be able to find a sidebar on the left that shows different tabs and they will have to click on the one called Performance or Performance.

With these steps it will be possible to manage, not only the activation of both features, but also the possibility of managing the performance of the device’s memory.