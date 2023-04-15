Google, Chrome browser is up to 30% faster on high-end Android devices

- Advertisement -

Since the day it was launched, “the speed” has always been one of the main features (in addition to security, stability and simplicity) on which Google has focused for its Chrome browser, speed which still continues to remain a critical factor in determining the user experience while surfing the web.

In a post published on its official blog, the Mountain View company talked about the recent technical improvements it has made to Chrome that have allowed it to reach a new performance milestone on all platforms. both Mac and Androidusing the Speedometer benchmark.

- Advertisement -

FASTER ON DEVICES WITH LOW MEMORY

Chrome’s performance improvements were achieved through a number of code optimizations including the way the JavaScript programming language is handledthe one most commonly used on the web.

Google has also made some changes to the way Chrome Browser handles memory usage, changes that have led to a substantial reduction in its use, also in this case on both Mac and Android platforms. Thanks to these optimizations, Chrome will also run better on devices that have low memoryboth older and low-end ones.

- Advertisement -

Finally, Google has also optimized the way pointers compress and decompress 64-bit addresses, avoiding high-frequency fields of traffic, significantly impacting performance, on the order of about 10% in Apple’s Speedometer 2.1 browser benchmark over the course of three months. Some of this work, Google says, will also be useful to WebKit, which will include it in its engine.

AN OPTIMIZED VERSION FOR HIGH-END DEVICES

Chrome on Android has always been optimized to take up little space, but the Android ecosystem is diverse and contains devices with different levels of capabilities. Finally, to maximize Chrome’s performance on high-end devices, Google has built a version of Chrome that uses compile flags that are optimized for speed instead of binary size. On supported devices, these versions of Chrome are able to Run Speedometer 2.1 with 30% faster speed.