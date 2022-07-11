Google Chrome aims to improve battery life by reducing CPU usage

- Advertisement -

Chromium and especially its best known derivative, Chrome, have always dragged the fame of being technologies that swallow many resources. That stems from the browser’s multi-threaded capabilities, a feature that a decade (or so) ago put it far ahead of the competition when it came to taking advantage of multi-core processors that were becoming commonplace.

However, despite the obvious improvements provided by Chromium and Chrome, there are many times that Google has given the impression that the issue of resource consumption has gotten out of hand, and on more than one occasion it has solved problems or improved performance by consuming more RAM.

[mb_related_posts1]

Luckily, Google is aware that Chromium is possibly running a bit wild in terms of resource consumption, so it has introduced a feature called “Quick intensive throttling after loading”, which should reduce the use of the processor by around 10% in order to prolong the autonomy of laptops and mobile devices.

Previously, Chrome 87 introduced another feature called “Intensive throttling of Javascript timer wake ups”, which prevents JavaScript from activating a tab more than once one minute after it has been suspended and after being idle for more than five minutes beforehand. Said with plainer words and losing precision, it is responsible for preventing the JavaScript code of a website from reactivating after the user has lost the focus of the tab for a while. Google found through its internal testing that Chrome’s processor usage was reduced by five times and it managed to extend battery life by up to 1.25 hours.

With the new feature “Quick intensive throttling after loadingwhich is still in the experimental phase, Google has reduced the grace time from 5 minutes to 10 seconds, causing processor usage to drop faster and therefore further prolonging the autonomy of the devices.

Yes ok “Quick intensive throttling after loading” aims to reach Chrome in web browser format (and let’s bet other Chromium browsers like Edge, Brave and Vivaldi), seems to have the focus on Chrome OS, the operating system developed by Google for Chromebooks and that uses the same technological base on Linux. The reason makes perfect sense if one sees that Chrome works constantly and permanently there, while on Android, Windows, Linux and macOS it is an application that can be closed whenever the user wants.

[mb_related_posts2]

Those who are interested in the feature that allows to suspend or limit the execution of JavaScript, simply download the version of Chrome corresponding to the Canary or Dev channel and place chrome://flags/#quick-intensive-throttling-after-loading in the address bar to start your activation. At a minimum it is expected to arrive as stable in Chrome OS 105.