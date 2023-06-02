Google Chrome 115 Beta gets desktop reading mode, inactive tab controls, and more

- Advertisement -

Google Chrome Beta finally reached version 115 with several interesting news. The first of these is the memory saving mode that reduces RAM usage on the desktop version by hibernating tabs that stay in the background for a long time. The novelty can be accessed through a button in the browser’s address bar, where you can reactivate a tab in hibernation.

As we can see in the GIF above, tapping the button shows how much RAM you saved by using this feature, in addition to having a button to keep the site active even when your tab is not open for a long time.

More security with HTTPS

Starting with Chrome 115, the browser will try to access websites via HTTPS by default whenever possible for better connection security. It is also possible to disable this option in the browser settings, but Google believes that it will not cause any problems accessing most websites. Apple: avalanche of devices in the fall

Desktop reading mode

Reading Mode for Google Chrome first arrived in the Android and iOS version and is now finally landing in the desktop edition. As we can see in the image below, the reading mode is just a browser sidebar and still shows ads in the middle of the text, indicating that this is still not the ideal implementation for the feature.





Also, it's worth remembering that reading mode is not enabled by default in Chrome 115 Beta, as you need to access the browser's Experiments page at chrome://flags/#read-anything. Google Chrome 115 Beta can be downloaded from the link below: Google Chrome 115 Beta – download Finally, it is worth remembering that Google has added new ways to customize the stable version of the browser with themes and images for new tabs.

