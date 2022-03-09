Google Chrome 100 arrives in Beta: icon refresh after 8 years

It arrived on Android and desktop systems Chrome Beta 100, and to celebrate the important “big number” there is a new icon, for the first time in eight years. It does not change very much, as you can see in the image below – the inner blue circle is slightly larger and the shading between one color and another disappears, for a look that is now 100% flat – we can say that it has come a long way. with a Pokeball-like look of the early days, 14 years ago.
The restyling of the icon is not the only novelty. We report:
- Goodbye to Lite Mode. Google had already announced that the mode, which used an external server to compress data and allow the user to save bandwidth, would be eliminated. In fact, at some point after the stable Chrome 100 release, which will take place on March 29, Google will completely shut down the compression servers, so technically we can say that Lite Mode will disappear for anyone, regardless of browser version.
- Confirm before closing all tabs. Optional: it must be activated manually using the appropriate flag chrome: // flags / # close-all-tabs-modal-dialog. It will be an extra security check for the Close All Tabs command that appears in the Overflow menu when in the multitasking / open tabs overview page.
- Quick silent return to desktop. Someone will remember that before 2018 to mute the sound of a card it was enough to click on the icon that indicated that there was audio playing, right on the “tab” of the card. For reasons that have never been clarified, Google has removed this shortcut by forcing the user to right-click on the tab and choose the relevant item from the context menu. Now the shortcut is back, but it must be activated manually at the address chrome: // flags / # enable-tab-audio-muting.
- Work continues on the UX of desktop downloads. Google has been developing it for some time, and it has never been released to the stable channel yet. Basically, the progress bar of a download will disappear from the lower section of the app and will be “hidden” in a new dynamic icon next to the address bar. In this version of the browser, the icon now includes a download progress indicator – a circle that completes as you go.
- More support for multiscreen desktop setups. A dedicated API will allow the browser to detect if there are multiple monitors connected to the computer in use, and possibly organize the tabs accordingly. For example: presentation on one screen and participants’ view on another.