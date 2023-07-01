Google Chat releases quote messages for replies to all users

When quoting a message, a hyperlink is also created, allowing other users to see where that message originally appeared.

Introduced last month for select Workspace accounts, quoting messages for responses in Google Chat is now rolling out to all users. The application, like other competitors, now allows specific messages to be quoted in responses — preventing a sentence from being understood as an out-of-place response, that is, preserving the context of the conversation, especially when there are several users in a group.

The app even offers the smart writing tool, so users can respond to messages with a single click or tap, providing contextually relevant suggestions generated by Google’s artificial intelligence.

The suggestions also change according to the type of person, which would help the user to find the most suitable answer. This functionality looks a lot like autocomplete, but with suggestions made by the AI, they can be better for each situation.

Google Chat is still adding “rich text” formatting for everyone, allowing users to highlight key points using bold or italic style, create structured lists, and employ font colors and strikethrough text for emphasis. These are features, in short, that are already found in similar tools such as Discord, Slack, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp and Messenger.

But what about you, did you like the changes in Google Chat?