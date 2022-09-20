Google Chat now lets you send multiple photos and videos at once

Chat receives an update that finally brings one of the most used features: the ability to send media files at once.

So you no longer have to resort to email or third-party tools to send images and to your contacts.

Google Chat is updated to send multiple media files

Although Google Chat definitively replaced Hangouts, it is still a long way from becoming a chat messaging app. It doesn’t have some basic features yet, but the next update might fix one of the common issues we have when using this app.

Unlike other apps, Google Chat doesn’t allow you to choose and send multiple files at once. So if you have to share several images with your contact you will have to send them individually.

However, this problem will be fixed with the next update. As the Google team mentions, you can select more than one video or image to send through a Chat message.

An update that is already available for users with iOS devices, and that is now being extended to those who use Google Chat from Android. The dynamic is simple, just tap the images icon from within Google Chat to open your file folder.

Once you select the images or videos you will see that they are shown in a carousel in your chat so that you can review them before sending the message to your contact. Once you send it, it will be available to the contact or the entire selected group.

This new dynamic will prevent you from having to resort to other applications or third-party tools to send multimedia files to your contacts. If you still don’t see this update in your Google Chat account, don’t worry, it will be rolling out gradually until October 3.