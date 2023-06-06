Google Chat is updated with a new feature that automatically hides inactive conversations

Google Chat is getting an update that promises to make the messaging platform experience simpler and more convenient. Last week, big tech started making available a new version of the application that brings a new function to hide older conversations automatically.
With the new feature, inactive conversations — that is, chats in which none of the members have sent a message for more than seven days — are hidden in a section titled “More”, located at the bottom of the chat list. Check it out in the demo below:
The function will only hide inactive conversations in chat lists that have more than ten chats, so it’s a way to make the layout more organized and convenient for users, so that the most relevant messages are always visible. Histories pinned to the top of the list are not affected by the feature.
Google says the update will be available to all personal account users and Workspace customers.
Chat has been seeing a lot of changes over the last few weeks. We recently reported that the app will receive design improvements to align with the look of other Google services such as Gmail and Phone. Also, the platform followed rivals like WhatsApp and Telegram and finally started allowing quote messages for replies.
