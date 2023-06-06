Google Chat is updated with a new feature that automatically hides inactive conversations

Google Chat is getting an update that promises to make the messaging platform experience simpler and more convenient. Last week, big tech started making available a new version of the application that brings a new function to hide older conversations automatically.

With the new feature, inactive conversations — that is, chats in which none of the members have sent a message for more than seven days — are hidden in a section titled “More”, located at the bottom of the chat list. Check it out in the demo below: