Tech NewsCommunication

Google Chat adds new features for workgroups

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Google Chat is adding new features for work teams to take advantage of the potential of Spaces.

More options are added that will make it easier to moderate them and make the objective of each space clear to users.

Read:

This app tells you if you sing badly or well and helps you remedy it if you want to learn to sing

New options for Google Chat spaces

Google Chat is one of the options that users with Google Workspace accounts have to facilitate communication between work teams. And one of the features it offers is Spaces, a place where users can start conversations with their teams based on certain topics.

So these spaces are used to share comments, files and any content that is related to the topic. And to make the experience provided by this tool more fluid, Google is adding a series of options.

For example, the creators of the spaces will be able to assign roles to other users to help them manage the spaces. So while whoever creates the space automatically becomes an admin, they can also assign that role to other team members.

On the other hand, now it is also possible to add a description to the Spaces so that it is easier to identify their purpose, beyond the assigned name. And admins can also write the rules and guidelines that members are expected to abide by in order to enjoy the space seamlessly.

These are small changes that will ensure that the spaces are organized, that the administrators have support for the moderation of the content, that the users clearly know what the group is about and how they should behave.

Read:

Honor MagicBook 14 Review: an excellent notebook at an advantageous price

In this way, Google Chat Spaces will fulfill their purpose of being a central place to collaborate, discuss and share relevant content around a topic. The rollout of this update has already begun, though it may take weeks for it to roll out to all accounts.

Previous articleOfficial Nubia Z40 Pro: 35mm Camera and Magnetic Charging | China prices
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Communication

Google Chat adds new features for workgroups

Google Chat is adding new features for work teams to take advantage of the potential of Spaces.More options...
Android

Official Nubia Z40 Pro: 35mm Camera and Magnetic Charging | China prices

Nubia announced in China Z40 Pro, a smartphone that must bear the burden and the honor of representing...
Android

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T, the time has come for Android 12: the first beta released

OnePlus 10 Pro has already been a reality for more than a month, but the technical data sheet...
Android

Realme GT 2 and Pro, a rumor anticipates prices and colors in Europe

Three days after the European launch event that Realme will hold at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona,...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.