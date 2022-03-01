Google Chat adds new features for workgroups

Google Chat is adding new features for work teams to take advantage of the potential of Spaces.

More options are added that will make it easier to moderate them and make the objective of each space clear to users.

New options for Google Chat spaces

Google Chat is one of the options that users with Google Workspace accounts have to facilitate communication between work teams. And one of the features it offers is Spaces, a place where users can start conversations with their teams based on certain topics.

So these spaces are used to share comments, files and any content that is related to the topic. And to make the experience provided by this tool more fluid, Google is adding a series of options.

For example, the creators of the spaces will be able to assign roles to other users to help them manage the spaces. So while whoever creates the space automatically becomes an admin, they can also assign that role to other team members.

On the other hand, now it is also possible to add a description to the Spaces so that it is easier to identify their purpose, beyond the assigned name. And admins can also write the rules and guidelines that members are expected to abide by in order to enjoy the space seamlessly.

These are small changes that will ensure that the spaces are organized, that the administrators have support for the moderation of the content, that the users clearly know what the group is about and how they should behave.

In this way, Google Chat Spaces will fulfill their purpose of being a central place to collaborate, discuss and share relevant content around a topic. The rollout of this update has already begun, though it may take weeks for it to roll out to all accounts.