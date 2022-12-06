Google changes the way it displays search results

Google is changing the way it displays search results from the desktop version of its browser.

You want to make scrolling through search results more fluid, and improve the user experience. So following the same dynamic that we found in the mobile version, the Google search engine adopts continuous scrolling.

Continuous scrolling for search results on desktop version

Last year, Google implemented seamless scrolling for search results from mobile devices. A new dynamic that saves you from having to click on “See more” when you scroll to the bottom of the search results.

It feels like an infinitive scroll, since you don’t see that interruption when you take a look at the search results. A dynamic that is more than practical when we carry out a search from the mobile.

And now the Google team brings this same system to the desktop version of its search engine:

Starting today, we’re bringing seamless scrolling to the English desktop in the US so you can easily continue to see more search results. When you get to the bottom of a search results page, you can now see up to six pages of results

As Google mentions, it will show up to 6 pages of results before you reach the bottom. So without taking any extra action, you’ll be able to see all the relevant search results at once.

At the moment, this new dynamic will only be implemented in the United States, so we will have to wait to see when it will be extended internationally. This is one of the many novelties that the Google search engine has received this year.

Let’s remember that it has also added a series of new functions that facilitate online purchases from the search engine.