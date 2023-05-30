Google changes the synchronization of contacts: there are improvements, but also risks

- Advertisement -

Connecting your account is an essential step in the setup process for any new Android device, and for good reason. Signing in is the fastest way to start loading a new phone with your information, preferences, and even some app data. The Mountain View company also syncs saved to your account as part of this process. Well, it is going to proceed to a change in the behavior of the synchronization configuration. With it, some contacts can be deleted if you later turn off synchronization. And, this, is something that does not sound particularly good, since the information in question can be jeopardized. Obviously, setting up your contacts via manual file imports is a thing of the past, but for whatever reason, not everyone will want to keep sync on all the time. Until now, when users turned off contact sync, their Google accounts simply stopped updating that list in the cloud between linked devices. However, the May 2023 Google Play System Update changes things a bit… for better and for worse. The changes Google has made From now on, previously synced contacts will be removed from the device when sync is turned off (depending on the source of the information). It states that “turning off sync in Google Contacts will now remove previously synced contacts from your Android phone.” This change in sync settings seems to make it easier to maintain two separate contact lists on different phones, while sharing the same account. This could be useful when you’re setting up a work phone, but don’t want to add work contacts to your personal Google account—despite needing the account for other apps on the device, like Gmail or fitness tracking for cafeteria runs. to the desk- However, we can also see how it can be a problem for contacts to disappear completely if you accidentally turn off Google Contacts sync. A problem that can be very serious and that some may not know how to fix it. Solution in case you have a problem In case the worst thing happens, the solution is quite simple, you just need to access the slider in Settings> Passwords and accounts> your Google account> Account synchronization> Contacts, and make sure that it is activated. If you ever accidentally turn it off, don’t worry, because your contacts are still safe in the cloud. To avoid even that scare, you can also back up your contacts to local storage periodically if it gives you more peace of mind. Google’s new sync behavior should be a welcome change for everyone, but it could cause unnecessary alarm if you weren’t aware of the new behavior. Of course, you can avoid the consequences of this change simply by leaving sync on. >