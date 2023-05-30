Google changes how the Contacts app works, check this setting to avoid surprises

Contacts is one of the essential apps in the Android ecosystem. It is certainly very discreet, but without it, your smartphone would be useless. Google account synchronization settings have been changed, discreetly. Surprisingly enough, the Mountain View company did not communicate on a change which could have profound implications for smartphone users.

When you bought a new Android smartphone, the contacts synchronization procedure was quite simple until now. When you first started your device, all you had to do was create a Google account or enter the credentials. The system then took care of synchronizing your data or you could transfer your applications and settings yourself.

As of today, “disabling syncing with Google Contacts results in delete previously synced contacts from your Android phone “. Previously, when syncing was disabled, your Android would stop saving new contacts added to the Google account, but keep those already on the device. From now on, the only contacts visible on your device will be those explicitly saved or transferred.

Google Contacts sync behavior has changed, check your settings

The data synchronization offered by Google is so convenient that it would be a shame not to take advantage of it… in most cases. Some users, those with multiple smartphones, for example, will be happy to be able to separate their contact listsand it is probably to them that the Mountain View firm was thinking in applying this new policy.

In addition to numerous bug fixes, among the novelties of May 2023 Google System Updates, note that in Android Auto, the existing connection methods have been reorganized to “prioritize the mobile connection by moving it above the connection option for the car”. For mobile app developers, the camera now automatically zooms in to “easier scanning if the barcode is too small.” Google Play Store remains the main beneficiary of this updatewith numerous fixes and a focus on reliability and data security.