Google Camera: New update removes shortcut to use Lens reverse search

Google Camera is receiving an update this Monday (12) that may not please users who use Lens the most, a popular smart camera function that recognizes objects to perform a web search. Application version 8.7.250 removed gesture shortcut to launch featuremaking it difficult to access the app. Previously, to perform a reverse search with Lens, all you had to do was open Google Camera, then press and hold on the screen. This gesture is unavailable as of the new version, forcing users to slide between the types of capture to the “Modes” section, where it is possible to find the feature as one of three options along with “Panorama” and “Photo Sphere”.

When trying to perform the old gesture in the new version, a message alerts the user: “Google Lens has been moved to Modes”. Lens has several shortcuts spread across the Android user interface — from its own app to Google Photos — but the press-and-hold gesture on the screen was undoubtedly one of the most practical. - Advertisement - Google did not detail the other changes that were added to its camera app. The update should arrive automatically for Pixel line users through the Play Store, as well as the improvements in the macro capture mode released last week.

Lens has become a much smarter tool that has evolved in tandem with Google’s AI. In the first half of the year, big tech revealed functions such as “Multipesearch” to facilitate the search for a product on the web and better integration with the Assistant. Do you use Google Camera? What about Lens? Comment below!

