Google Calendar will remove one of the features that help you meet your goals

has long ceased to be just a calendar application that allows us to organize our days.

It has many functions that allow us to combine our agenda with work activities or event invitations from our contacts, without having to take any extra action.

But beyond its popular functions, it also has some options that allow us to manage time in order to increase our personal productivity. For example, we find functions that allow us to organize our day to have a scheduled time to meet different .

In this way, we can set ourselves the goals of spending more time playing sports, learning a new language, taking time to spend more time with the family, having more time to read, etc. A dynamic that can be set from the “Objective” function.

Once we establish the objective, we only have to indicate the frequency with which we want to do it and the amount of time that we are going to dedicate to this activity. Once we set all of these criteria, Calendar looks for the best time to schedule reminders. A dynamic that can be useful to start new habits.

Google Calendar will remove the Goals feature

This function is the one that could disappear soon, as mentioned by 9to5Google. As you could see when analyzing the APK of the latest version of Google Calendar for Android, there are indications that this feature will no longer be available.

It is mentioned that although Calendar will continue to show the created goals, they will not be repeated. That is, they will not be scheduled in the future. Instead, users are encouraged to create recurring events to track activities that fall within their goals.

So the user will have to create an event system to receive reminders about the personal activities they want to do to meet their goals. While it’s still a handy dynamic, you’re missing out on some of the “Goals” options that allow you to mark them as completed and track them over time.

The Google team has not given any comment on this, so we will have to wait to see if this change will be implemented in a future update.