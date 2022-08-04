Google Calendar will eliminate the ‘Goals’: it will no longer look for the best time for you to meet your goals

It seems that one of the functions of has the days numbered based on the source code of your last update. Through version 2022.30.2 it has been discovered that the application hides an obsolescence notice that will inform the user of the removal of one of its features.

In the near future the google-calendar will no longer allow you to add Objectives to your calendar, the feature that since 2016 helped us meet our or purposes.

Google Calendar gets rid of goals

This feature helped us save time to play sports, learn something new, spend more time with family and friends, make more time for ourselves, or organize ourselves through different objectives. We told the application what our goal was and the sessions we wanted to do per week and the Google Calendar looked for the days and hours we had free, showing in graphs if we were meeting our goals.

We now know that Google will remove this useful feature from its app. Text strings have been found in the source code of your application that speak of its removal:

deprecationbanner_title">Goals will leave Calendar soon deprecationbannerlearnmore">More information about the Objectives alternatives deprecationbannerbuttontext">Create an event instead

As we can see, Google will invite the user to create an event to replace your targets, so that the calendar continues to remind you of the days and times in which you have to carry out your activity. When Google deletes the goals, they will stop showing future events but will show the goals that we have met in the past.

Now what google calendar is a Google Workspace product the company wants to remove the more casual features that have nothing to do with business productivity. It will be necessary to see if in the future Google adds these objectives in the Assistant or in Google Fit.

Via | 9to5Google