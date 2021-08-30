Google Calendar shows you statistics so you know how you use your time

Google is adding a new feature that will let users know the amount of time they have spent in meetings and other engagements.

A new dynamic designed for those who have working hours from home and the office. Not everyone has gotten used to this new work model, so this function will help you keep in mind how they spend their time according to the Calendar agenda.

Google Calendar shows you how much time you spend on meetings and other activities

Google Calendar is adding “Time Insights”, which, as you can see in the image above, are those statistics that are added to the panel of our calendar. Weekly statistics that will show the amount of time we have invested in recurring meetings or activities.

Time Insights will show the weekly hours, as well as the busiest days in our agenda and the daily average of hours, among other data that will be broken down in the side panel. On the other hand, it will also show details about our interaction with your collaborators and contacts.

For example, it will show you which users you spend the most time with in meetings and activities. And just by hovering your mouse over the name, you’ll see all the meetings on your calendar that include that contact. So with a simple glance, you will be able to know what your routine has been in recent weeks or how you can modify your schedule taking into account recurring commitments.

One detail to keep in mind is that this statistics view is only available in the web version of Google Calendar. This new option is available to customers of Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Education Plus and non-profit organizations.

Time Insights will be enabled by default for all of these accounts, but administrators will be able to change these settings.