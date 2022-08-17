Google Calendar shows you how you organize your time and what your priorities are

wants users to be aware of the time they spend on different facets of their work. And for this, it has released a new update for that optimizes the dynamics of Time Insights.

With a simple glance, users will be able to know how their calendar is divided and what activities they prioritize in their daily agenda.

Google Calendar allows you to use colors and categories for events

Last year, Google Calendar launched a feature called “Time Insights” that helps users analyze how they spend their time based on their calendar.

Through graphs and statistics, it shows the number of hours that have been spent in meetings, which contacts are spent more time with, which days are busier, among other data. Information intended to help users evaluate how to their work day, and be aware of the time they spend on certain projects, meetings, etc.

A dynamic that Google wants to improve with the latest Calendar update. Users can now use color labels on events to categorize the different activities that are scheduled on the calendar. For example, you can use a color label for personal activities, work, projects, important tasks, etc.

In this way, the user will not only see a graph breaking down how they spend their time, but with a simple glance they will be able to see how their calendar is organized. For example, if you are keeping a balanced schedule between the time you dedicate to your work and your personal projects, if there are too many unimportant activities that cut into your productivity, etc.

And of course, this view of your calendar in full color could also serve to better organize your schedules and optimize your routine. This new dynamic is available to Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Education Plus and Nonprofits customers.