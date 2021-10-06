Google Calendar makes it easy to take notes in meetings

Google Calendar is implementing an interesting update in its web version that will make it easier to take notes in scheduled meetings.

You no longer have to worry about opening a Google document to take notes, as Calendar will simplify the process.

New option to take notes from Google Calendar

The Google Calendar has received many updates in the last time. The Google team has considered different scenarios to give users those features that facilitate a hybrid workspace model.

And on the other hand, it has also added some features that allow users to track the time they spend on meetings and recurring activities. A measure that many appreciate when they work from home and the “office” moments become endless.

And now you are adding a new feature that will make it easier to take notes from the interface of a scheduled event. A dynamic that works together with Google Docs. That is, you will no longer have to open Documents to start taking notes about your meeting, but Google Calendar will provide you with direct access.

As seen in the image, in the same card of the event or scheduled meeting, the user will find the option to “Create meeting notes”. And when you click on that shortcut it will directly open a document.

Event information will be automatically added to this document, so the user can quickly start taking notes. And when the document is saved, it will be added as an attachment to the meeting card, so you don’t waste time searching through your Documents files either.

Of course, this dynamic can be applied both before and during the meeting. For example, if you are scheduling the meeting and want to add questions that you would like to ask during the event, you can use this dynamic proposed by Calendar with a shortcut to Documents.