Google Calendar lets you schedule time to work without interruptions

Google Calendar has a series of new functions that allow us to organize our agenda taking into account different contexts. Whether you are working at home, in the office or you are under a hybrid work model, you will find different options to organize yourself.

And now a new function is added in Google Calendar that allows you to schedule time to focus on a certain project, work or simply to rest.

New Google Calendar feature for

The new function called “Focus Time” has a different color from the rest of the events or tickets that we load in Calendar, as you can see in the image.

Once you schedule a certain period of time using “Focus Time” you will see that Google Calendar will automatically reject any event that coincides with that time. Yes, it has a similar dynamic to the “Out of Office” feature that keeps that time free from obligations and events on the calendar.

The function is simple with some options to customize, for example, the possibility of assigning the color that we want to differentiate them from the rest of the events and meetings scheduled in the Calendar. An interesting option if we want to make clear in the Calendar the time we have allotted for personal matters, projects outside the office or simply a moment to relax.

With the changes in our work environments in the last year, having more talks and meetings makes it more difficult for people to find time for their main individual work. With the new focus time feature, we hope to make it easier to create time dedicated to thinking and core work

This new “Focus Time” feature is already starting to roll out although it may take a couple of weeks for the update to complete. One detail to keep in mind is that this Calendar feature will not be available for all accounts.

As mentioned by the Google team, it will be available for Google Workspace Business Standard, Plus, Enterprise Standard, as well as the different plans for education and non-profit organizations.