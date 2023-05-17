Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook Get Improved Sync

Google is now rolling out a new update that should make Calendar syncing with Microsoft’s Outlook even better. Until then, it was a great difficulty for users of both apps who wanted to schedule an event that would be reflected in both schedules.

With the update, interoperability will be much better and Microsoft Outlook users who also have a Google Calendar with the same email address can receive Google Calendar invitations and RSVPs in Outlook. In addition, one standard meeting reminder will be generated in Microsoft Outlook if the invitation was created in Google Calendar to help ensure that invitees using Outlook do not miss out on events.