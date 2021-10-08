Google bug is redirecting AMP links to full version in iOS 15

Many websites, especially news portals, have an AMP version in parallel, consisting of an “accelerated version” of it, optimized for loading from mobile devices.

With the arrival of iOS 15, Google search results suddenly stopped linking to the AMP versions of these sites. There was initially speculation about an eventual decision by the company to start discontinuing this system, but recently a confirmation came from the search engine stating that all this is due to an error that should be corrected promptly.

AMP stopped working on Google since iOS 15 due to a bug

iOS 15 is available from September 20. Among its novelties, there were no allusions regarding changes with AMP. The same case was presented with Google, at no time was any related measure reported.

The problem began to be reported through different digital platforms and due to the lack of contextual information for the situation, various analyzes and theories began to circulate.

The only thing that was initially known is that only Google searches run from iOS 15 were exhibiting this anomaly with AMP redirects. In earlier versions of the operating system, the problem does not occur.

Among the different possibilities explored by Internet users, an option that gained strength in the discussion was Google’s possible decision to gradually take ground from this technology. For example, Jeff Johnson, an iOS developer, joined the discussion pointing out After doing some tests, it detected that the Alphabet search engine reacted in that way only with requests from the Safari 15.0 user agent, corresponding to the latest version of iOS.

Theorizing about the possible reasons for this supposed decision, he pointed to a strategy related to a new Apple business model, since the latest version of the iPhone operating system added compatibility with extensions for its Safari browser, standing out among the options some paid options to skip AMP redirects.

If the clarification had taken longer, it would probably have been an opportunity to learn more theories, based or not on technical aspects. However, an explanatory reply came from a Google employee, Danny Sullivan, who through his Twitter account, responding to Johnson, confirmed that this is nothing more than a bug: “This is a specific iOS 15 bug we are working on. We hope it will be resolved soon »he commented.

Within the total universe of active smartphones, it is estimated that iPhones account for a quarter of the global market. For this reason, the traffic coming from iOS should represent a significant fraction of the mobile visits that a portal receives.

For this reason, those who administer websites or manage campaigns through that channel will probably find anomalies in the traffic metrics of their AMP versions, given this bug in iOS 15 that should soon disappear.