Google brings updates to the web interface of Gmail, Meet and Sheets

Google has announced improvements to the web interface for Gmail, Meet, and Sheets. These include improving email search, sharing documents through Meet, and resizing pivot tables. In the case of Gmail, from now on, the web version of search results will be more contextual and relevant. With this, users can start seeing the first suggestions as they type in the search box. Thus, to facilitate and speed up the appearance of new suggestions, the algorithm will be based on the search history made by the user, thus facilitating the display of the most suitable chats, such as message or file.

For Meet users, you can now share Docs, Sheets, or Slides file links with participants during calls via in-meeting chat. This way, you can now grant everyone access to a document or presentation and decide whether to limit it to just certain participants. You can also edit the file in real time while the call is in progress. Finally, Google released that users can resize pivot tables in spreadsheets. Users can adjust the size of the pivot table editor side panel when creating or editing it, which is very practical when column or field names are very long and you need to view the entire text.

Among Google’s tools, it is also worth remembering that Wear OS 2 smartwatch users no longer have access to new versions of Google Keep, which is no longer compatible with this version of the operating system. Users who already have the app downloaded will not be impacted by the measure. And you, did you like the news announced by Google? Leave your comment below!

