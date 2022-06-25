Google brings back ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to celebrate its 75th anniversary

- Advertisement -

75 years have passed since a June 25, 1947, was published Ana Frank’s diaryone of the most characteristic works of one of the darkest periods of the Contemporary Age, which the Internet giant Google recovers in one of its famous doodlethose contents with which you usually entertain the visitor of your search engine regularly.

Anne Frank was a German girl of Jewish descent who had the misfortune to suffer, like so many others, the madness of the Nazi regime, whose end she could not see because two years before her diary was published, she died of typhus in the the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, after being spared the gas chamber at Auschwitz and just a couple of months before the area was liberated by Allied troops.

Anne Frank died at the age of 15, but the diary she kept while hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam between 1942 and 1944 survived, as did her father, Otto Frank, who was responsible for its publication in 1947. Since then, Ana Frank’s diary it is one of the most representative testimonies about the Holocaust which has been translated into more than 50 languages, as well as adapted for theater, television and cinema on numerous occasions.

Anne Frank (Anne Frank) in 1941

I assume you know Ana Frank’s diary because even if you haven’t read it, you’ll have heard of it on occasion, but in case you haven’t, this little doodle It is a good way to receive a few brief brushstrokes that, yes, can hurt sensitivities, Google warns, while inviting you to know more with a simple search. This is literal, because it is not just a popular book.

if you are looking for Ana Frank’s diary, you’ll find it. And you will find it for free in many of its digital editions, although you will surely also have it available in the library of your town or city. But if the tremendous experience of this young woman catches you, be sure to visit the official page of the project that collects her legacy, because it is not wasted: it is a museum made into a website where you can immerse yourself in details that do not fit in a doodle.

That said, the Google exercise is great for getting into Ana Frank’s diary for the simplicity with which the story is summarized. «I suppose later on neither I nor anyone else will have any interest in the emotional outbursts of a thirteen-year-old girl. But that really doesn’t matter. I want to write and, above all, I want to take some weight off my heart«, wrote Anne Frank on June 20, 1942 in «the secret annexe».

Honoring Anne Frank