Google begins the first phase of the merger of Duo with Meet on Android

Google has already started the process of merging Google Duo with Google Meet to give rise, as we already know, to a single application for video calls within the Google ecosystem of applications and services.

The new update carried out in the mobile application for the Android platform is beginning to warn a few users, for now, that the application is going to change both its name and icon, incorporating new functions.



In fact, in addition to the notice, It is already beginning to incorporate some of the features of Meet, such as creating a new meetingwhere a meet.google.com link will be offered with options to copy, “Share” and “Join the meeting”, and the option to schedule a meeting in Google Calendar, which users will now find in the floating action button, and that is what mainly differentiated one platform from the other.

In addition, also they will begin to have virtual backgrounds, text chat, real-time subtitles and an increase in the number of participants up to a maximum of 100 compared to 32 up to now.

Looking for the unification of both platforms in a controlled way

On a support page, Google notes that Duo’s features aren’t going away:

With this update, you will continue to be able to use the same video calling features as now and we will improve the app experience. Plus, you won’t have to download it again. You can do everything you’ve always done in Google Duo…

It is also interesting to know that throughout this process there will be no service interruptions, and that users will continue to keep their conversation history, their contacts and their messages.

There will come a time when both apps are the same, so users of the original Meet app will be prompted to download and install the new version.

According to 9to5Google, what begins now is phase 1 and Google will closely monitor the process so that users are not left behind or there may be some damage to the performance of the service itself.

