Google begins testing support for digital ID documents

Google has started Beta testing for digital ID documents in the United States – to be precise in the state of Maryland: users will be able to “add” identity cards and driving licenses to their Wallet app, provided they are part of the test group and provided that their smartphone supports it. The requirements don’t seem particularly restrictive:

Android must be version 8.0 or newer.

The Google Play Services app must be version 48.22, available in the Beta channel.

According to Esper’s Mishaal Rahman, the technology is based on an API called Identity Credential, introduced with Android 11, which meets certain security standards while also using device-specific hardware that has been mandatory for years. However, there are some even more secure smartphones that implement additional dedicated hardware, called the Identity Credential HAL extension.

There are currently very few Android smartphones that meet these requirements: there are for example the latest Google Pixels and the most prestigious Samsung Galaxy, in principle the S and Z of recent years (perhaps even the latest Notes). It is important to specify that for the purposes of saving digital identity documents the presence of Identity Credential HAL is optional.

In theory, just enable Bluetooth and the Nearby Devices function, and the option should be notified via a pop-up message. According to reports from those who have had the opportunity to try it, the process of adding documents is not too complicatedand provides:

Scanning of the front of the document;

Scan the back of the document;

Record a short video of your face;

Sending the material to state officials to verify;

Waiting for approval.

Google had announced the arrival of this feature in the spring, during I/O 2022; Maryland had already been confirmed as the first partner at that time. An important step in the definitive digitization of the traditional wallet.