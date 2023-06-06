Google Bard will have chat history, response styles, text to audio, among other news

- Advertisement -

Although Google Bard usually receives regular updates, it is still a long way from having the features we already found in ChatGPT.

However, some of the more popular features may be coming to Bard soon. Functions that will make it easier to consult our chats in the future as well as the possibility of enabling different conversation modes.

- Advertisement -

Google Bard already personalizes its responses to your precise location

One of the latest Google Bard updates brought the ability to use our precise location for responses. A dynamic that can be useful when we need local data, such as landmarks, addresses, areas of interest, etc.

So if you’ve logged into Google Bard in the last few days, you may be faced with a notification asking if you want to enable exact location, beyond location by IP or by data you’ve shared in other Google apps.

New features coming to Google Bard

However, this update may not be of interest to you, and what you want is for Google Bard to integrate some of the features that Bard has had for a long time. For example, the chat history.

While Google records the activity we have on Bard, this history only retains our dated query, not the AI ​​responses. So it’s half history, like it’s web browser history.

- Advertisement -

But this will soon change, such mention Jane Manchun Wong on his Twitter account. According to their research, Google Bard will have a chat history as well as the ability to choose between different styles of conversations.

A dynamic similar to the Bing chatbot with its “More Creative”, “More Balanced” or “More Accurate” modes, but presented in a different way. From the three dots menu we can choose what type of response we are interested in having from Bard… fun, more casual, more informal, shorter or longer responses.

On the other hand, the possibility of uploading a file will be added, either from Google Drive or from our team, to make a query or request a certain action. And if everything Manchun Wong mentions holds true, it would also add support for Bard to transform responses from text to audio.

- Advertisement -

At the moment, these features are in development and the Google team has not shared information about their implementation in Bard in the near future.