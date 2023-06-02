Google Bard: the AI ​​can now use your location to refine its answers

Google Bard, the generative writing platform developed by Google, kicks off the month of June with a rather interesting update, since the AI ​​is now able to use the location of your device.

After a series of major updates in May, Bard now supports precise location of your device, which allows users to receive more relevant answers, adapted to their immediate environment.

Bard uses a combination of information from the home and work addresses of the user’s Google account, their IP address and the precise location of their smartphone or computer to provide personalized and location-specific search results.

Bard will get even smarter with access to location

By leveraging this data, Google aims to improve Bard’s overall search experience, providing users with highly targeted information about their region. This functionality is similar to that of Google Searchwhich ensures users get accurate and relevant results based on context and their geographic location.

Upon opening Bard’s website after the update, users will be greeted with a message stating that Bard is now more relevant through localization. Users who have already saved their location information in Google Maps or Home will see this information applied automatically. The update obviously allows users to manually allow Bard to access their device’s precise location, or simply block the feature if you don’t want Google to track you.

Apart from the location feature, Google Bard has also benefited from some UI improvements with this update. Users will now find a light/dark theme button in the lower left corner of Bard’s interface, allowing them to customize the look to suit their preferences.

Additionally, Bard now displays the user’s current city along with an explanation of how it was obtained, giving some interesting insight into the algorithms behind the geolocation functions. Users can easily update their location by tapping on the “Update Location” option if they initially ignored the prompt. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to try this feature here yet, since Bard is not available in Europe.